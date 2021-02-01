Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Prudential by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

