Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Prudential stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.
