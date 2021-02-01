TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Raised to $13.90 at Morgan Stanley

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $9.80 to $13.90 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FTI. Griffin Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

