Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $383,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRGO opened at $42.70 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -711.55, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.