Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. FMR LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 957,817 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 399,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,985 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,324,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $47.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $53.82.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.