Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 316,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 60,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 234,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,887,000. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 120,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 54,299 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88.

