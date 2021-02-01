Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $277.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.67.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

