Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,634,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after buying an additional 54,959 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 41.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 172,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 70.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 213.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKT stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

