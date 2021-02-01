Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackBerry by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 167,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB opened at $14.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,457 shares of company stock worth $4,285,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

