Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,550 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DSM opened at $7.86 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

