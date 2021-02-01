Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stake Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,001 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 344,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 239,196 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of DHY opened at $2.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.