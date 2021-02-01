International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 40,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 123.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 33,444 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,324,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 199,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $79.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

