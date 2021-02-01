International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Nutrien by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 332,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

