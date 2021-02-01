International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

NYSE PNW opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.