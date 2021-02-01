International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $355.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.60. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.99, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,019,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $1,503,422.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,485,271.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,247 shares of company stock valued at $42,665,178 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

