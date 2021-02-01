Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $65.58 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $72.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

