Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Euro were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

EUO opened at $22.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

