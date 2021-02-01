Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Chairman Robert Mehrabian Acquires 10,000 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TDY stock opened at $357.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.