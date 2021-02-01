Insider Selling: SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) COO Sells $6,256,000.00 in Stock

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

