Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $725.50

Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 725.50 ($9.48) and last traded at GBX 720 ($9.41), with a volume of 35229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 690 ($9.01).

The company has a market cap of £839.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 653.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 450.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24.

In related news, insider Michael Scott sold 176,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £1,069,192.30 ($1,396,906.58).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

