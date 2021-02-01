Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Drops By 22.9%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,500 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 738,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $94.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Daré Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

