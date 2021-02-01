Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

