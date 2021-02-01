Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $91.59 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

