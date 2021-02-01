Short Interest in Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Drops By 22.7%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,969.0 days.

Separately, ING Group downgraded Basic-Fit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

BSFFF opened at $37.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. Basic-Fit has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of March 16, 2020, it operated 784 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.