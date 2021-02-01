FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Raised by Analyst

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $24.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $23.25. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2022 earnings at $25.50 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $483.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

