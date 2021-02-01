Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon Technologies ended fourth quarter of 2020 on a bright note with both its earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Thanks to its wide range of combat-proven defense products, the company continues to receive ample orders from the Pentagon. Although its commercial business has taken a hit, due to the COVID-19 impact, in the military section the stock continues to see growth trends. However, due to continued air travel restrictions, operating results of its Aerospace businesses are being significantly impacted. The company has been witnessing significant pre-tax charges on account of the COVID-19 impacts, which might hurt its earnings. Near-term outlook for commercial air traffic remains bleak that poses risk for this stock. The company has underperformed its industry in the past six months.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 328,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

