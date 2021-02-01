Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 587,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after buying an additional 38,191 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 65,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

