Morgan Stanley Sells 94,426 Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Palatin Technologies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 35.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

PTN opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $202.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($0.29) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Palatin Technologies Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.