CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.40.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $160.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.14. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,289.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

