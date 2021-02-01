MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) by 528.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,216 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 72.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,999 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CXE opened at $5.05 on Monday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

