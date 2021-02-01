Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,412 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9,221.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $194.00 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.52 and a 200 day moving average of $195.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

