Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) in the last few weeks:

1/23/2021 – Rubius Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

1/21/2021 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

1/19/2021 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $11.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $968.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Rubius Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.