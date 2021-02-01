MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $333.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,584,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.9% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

