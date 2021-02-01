Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 8,359.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $48,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 920.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $309.87 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $369.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.69 and a 200-day moving average of $305.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $427,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $525,029.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

