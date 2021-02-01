Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $20.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.