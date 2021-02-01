Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8,531.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.45.

NYSE KEYS opened at $141.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

