Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,609 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2,925.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DexCom by 991.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 214,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,391,000 after acquiring an additional 96,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.78.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $374.85 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.78. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,198 shares of company stock valued at $26,812,714. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

