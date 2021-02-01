Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 11,587 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,587 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after acquiring an additional 349,911 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 178,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 285,320 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $46.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBCI. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

