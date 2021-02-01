Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8,010.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,571,000 after purchasing an additional 733,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,414,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,992,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,988,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 315,286 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $109.91 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

