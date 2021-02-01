Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 17,223.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTH opened at $165.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.43. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $183.31.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

