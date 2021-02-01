Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $574,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,920 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $121.01 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $132.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

