Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stake Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

