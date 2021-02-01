Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,145 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $109.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

