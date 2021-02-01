Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) & Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Fang alerts:

This table compares Fang and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang -15.58% -5.68% -1.85% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fang and Her Imports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fang has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of -3.76, meaning that its stock price is 476% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fang and Her Imports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $219.71 million 0.50 -$10.25 million N/A N/A Her Imports $12.14 million 0.01 -$7.48 million N/A N/A

Her Imports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fang.

Summary

Her Imports beats Fang on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016 Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.