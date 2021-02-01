Morgan Stanley Sells 4,611 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50,804 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 49,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

STFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Auto Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $725.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $371.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,542.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,538 shares of company stock valued at $224,435. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

