Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.