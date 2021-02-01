Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Latin America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,096,794.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 453.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 335.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

