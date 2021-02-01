Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $7.91 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $958.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 40,535 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

