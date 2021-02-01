Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.74. Leggett & Platt reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $1,721,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 32.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05.

Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

