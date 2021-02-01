Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $162.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $177.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Truist upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.39.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,851. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

