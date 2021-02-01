Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Flex from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. Flex has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $271,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,983. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 42.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 137,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,623,000 after buying an additional 103,634 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Flex by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 179,153 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Flex by 73.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Flex by 10.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.